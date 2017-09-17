Winifred Eugenia Norris, 99

Winifred Eugenia Norris, age 99, of Tall Timbers, MD died Saturday, September 9, 2017at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 16, 1918 in Scotland, MD on the family tobacco farm to the late Joseph Neal Norris and Eva Sadela Mayor Norris.

She grew up helping her father in the fields of the family farm. At the age of 15 she moved to Baltimore where she worked as a waitress at the Jewish delicatessen, Sussman and Lev. It was there that she learned skills that she would put into practice for many years to come. She returned to St. Mary’s County to work at the greenhouse on the newly built Patuxent River Naval Air Station where she re-united with a childhood friend, Joseph Theodore (Ted) Norris whom she married in 1944. Together they celebrated over 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1995. She stayed home to raise their four children and she is remembered for her homemade soups that greeted the children when they came home from school each day. She raised cows, pigs and chickens, made her own butter and canned the vegetables from her huge vegetable garden. As well as being an excellent cook, she could crochet just about anything. She was an accomplished bowler, winning numerous trophies over the years until she was forced to stop at age 80.

After her children left home Winifred went to work at the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point, MD in the dining room which she said were some of the best years of her life. She retired in 1980 and spent the rest of her days living next door to her son and family in Tall Timbers.

Winifred is survived by her children: Elizabeth Eugenia Norris of Berlin, MD, Joseph “Teddy” Norris, Jr. (Betsy) of Shelbyville, TN, Raymond Norris (Carla) of Tall Timbers, MD, and John M. Norris (Betty) of Tampa, FL; his grandchildren: Ryan Norris, David Norris, Collin Norris, Paige Thatcher, and Michael Norris; her great-grandchildren: Madelyn Norris, Landon Norris, Samantha Norris, River Norris, Harper Norris, and Alice Norris; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: James Norris, Natalie MacKenzie, Joseph Norris, and Robert Norris.

All services will be private.