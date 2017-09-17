Armand J. Satterfield, 80, passed away to eternal life on September 9, 2017, at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, surrounded by his loving family.

Armand, or known to family and friends as Arnie, was born in Washington, DC on April 23, 1937, the oldest child of Charles and Nora (Flaherty) Satterfield. He grew up in Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, DC and later moved to Camp Springs, Maryland where he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he married Sally Steele of Suitland, Maryland, in November 1963. They had one son, Paul Armand Satterfield. Arnie also had two step-daughters Donna and Doris Steele. In his early years, Arnie worked for the Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and later for Goodyear Tire Company.

Being an avid sportsman, Arnie relocated to Rose Haven, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay where he enjoyed various outdoor activities especially fishing, crabbing and hunting the Maryland tidewater area. His incredible wit and sense of humor kept his family and friends laughing.

When he finally retired in 2000 from the United Insurance Company, Arnie relocated to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, to join other family members and friends in enjoying the Sunshine State and Gulf Coast living.

Predeceasing Arnie were his parents Charles and Nora Satterfield and his wife Sally and step-daughter Doris.

Survivors include his long-time loving companion Jan Garrett of Pensacola, Florida, son Paul (Vicki), granddaughter, Samantha (Lee), and great-granddaughter, Maya all of Mechanicsville, Maryland, step-daughter, Donna Flynn (Dan) of Clifton, Virginia; Sisters Anita Frank (Fred) of St. Charles, MO and Ruth Hollister of Fort Walton, Beach, FL, brother, Richard Satterfield (Linda) of Waldorf, Maryland along with many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Laurie Murphy (niece) and her family, who took loving care of Arnie during his later years.

It was well known by all who knew Arnie, that his greatest love was being with family.

A memorial service will be held Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery chapel in Cheltenham, Maryland on September 18th at 9:30 AM.

