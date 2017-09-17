Theresa Veronica (Galton) Beinert, 91 of Waldorf, Maryland, died September 14, 2017. She was born in Bromley, England to Olive (nee Prendergast) and James Galton on December 23, 1925.

She was a beautiful World War II bride, marrying Louis Beinert (deceased) before he returned to the States. They lived in Washington, DC and Maryland and had six children. Theresa worked as an office manager for 30 years with Audio Optics, Inc. She was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed being surrounded by family, hosting well-attended BBQ’s, Thanksgivings, and Christmas feasts. She volunteered in her children’s school library and loved gardening, going to the beach, reading, the ballet, theater and music, attending the U.S. Naval Academy’s Messiah concert for over 35 years. In her later years, the Washington Nationals became a passion. She watched every game, could name every player, knew their stats, and could opine quite colorfully on their performance! Not a night passed without her enjoying a glass of sherry.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Galton.

She is survived by her brother, Maurice Galton of Tilton on the Hill in Leicestershire, England as well as other nieces and nephews in the U.K. Grandma is adored by her six children, Pat (Dave), Ann (Kim), Barbara, Jim (Mary), Rob (Doris), and Jeremy (Thuy). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Tracy (Barry), Josh, Zac, Jake, Shawn, Brad, Jessica (Josh), Jason (Jenipher), Nicholas (Ashley), and Caley (Blair); eight great grandchildren, Savannah, Sydney, Rory, Noah, Wyatt, Miles, Cauis, and Lincoln.

Friends received on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Maryland. Additional visitation on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Waldorf, Maryland. interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1PM.