AKC William Howard “Bill” Loucks (USN, Ret.), 69, of Leonardtown, MD passed away September 13, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 17, 1947, in Latrobe, PA to the late William V. Loucks and Frances Cigale Barnhart Loucks.

In January 1967, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement as a Chief Aviation Storekeeper in January 1987. During his service he earned the Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2), Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal (2), Good Conduct Awards (3), and the Humanitarian Medal. He was employed another 20 years in Logistics for Dept. of Defense contractors until he retired.

On March 16, 1969, he married his beloved wife, Maria Concepsion “Connie” Loucks in Las Vegas, NV. Together they celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in July 2009. He had an extensive train collection and also restored many trains to mint condition. He made many incredible working displays, which he enjoyed sharing with others. When his children were younger he coached Little League baseball, and high school soccer, field hockey and track at Great Mills High School. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburg Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions. He also enjoyed fishing and scuba diving. His family was his greatest love and he enjoyed spending his time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Kristie Marie Atkinson of California, MD and Michelle Renee “Shellie” Gomez (Marc) of Leonardtown, MD; his brothers, Lawrence R. “Larry” Loucks (Donna) of Prince Rupert, British Columbia-Canada, John K. “Jack” Loucks (Kim) of Fort Myers, FL, and James D. “Jim” Loucks (Tammy) of Blairsville, PA; his grandchildren: Brandon Atkinson, Kathleen Atkinson, Miranda Gomez, and Maxwell Gomez; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill is also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jerold Atkinson.

Family will receive friends for Bill’s Life Celebration on Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, with a Memorial Service celebrated by Ron Sableski at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.