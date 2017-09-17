Catherine Millicent Easter, 87

Catherine Millicent Easter, age 87 of Waldorf, Maryland, died September 13, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Calloway, Maryland.

Catherine was a retired cosmetician with Montgomery Ward Department Stores for 20 plus years and a founding member of Calvary Gospel Church in Waldorf, Maryland.

She was the daughter of Lindsey Faulkner and Millicent E. Melton Faulkner. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, William Grant Easter and her brother, Earl Ford.

She is survived by her sons, James H. Easter and Billy Ray Easter; her brothers, Dean Ford and Bobby Ford; her sister, Barbara Hamrick; her grandchildren, Adina, Cameron, and Jaime; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Avery, Luca, Lillana, Landon, and Lucy.

Friends received on Monday, September 18, 2017 from 5-8PM at Calvary Gospel Church, 11150 Berry Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603 and where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 11AM, officiated by Pastor Tim Wood. Entombment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.