Mary Emma Plunkett, 91, passed away September 15, 2017 at Country Home Assisted Living Facility in Harwood, MD. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Charles Hissrich and Katharine Cecilia Weitlauf Richardson, she would become the wife to John Robert Plunkett (1920-1992) and the mother to 7 children: Karen Louise Tinsley (Richard) of Deltona, FL, John Kevin Plunkett [1948-1966], David Allen Plunkett [1949-1966], Liane Marie Holder [1951-2014] (Donald), Robert Emmett Plunkett (Debra) of Prince Frederick, MD, Kathryn Mary Miller (Donny) of Bowie, MD, and Gretchen Eileen Plunkett (1962-1972).

Mary was known as “Dar Dar,” to her seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.