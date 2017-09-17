Edith Marie Gue, 59, of Bel Alton, MD passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2017 at her residence.

Edith was born on May 1, 1958 in Washington, DC to the late John Epp, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Epp. She leaves behind her loving husband, James Gue, Jr.; son, James A. Gue; daughter, Melissa Ann Franceschini; brothers, John Epp and James Epp; and sister, Betty Ann Garner.

Edith worked at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home as a Nurse. She loved the beach and enjoyed fishing, crabbing and oystering in her spare time. She also enjoyed going to Amish country, NASCAR races and the National’s games.

Services are private.