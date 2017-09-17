Barbara Marie Jerome, 74, of Southern Maryland, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 2, 1943, in Piscataway, MD, to Marie (Walker) and Joseph Windsor.

Barbara worked as a bus aide for many years in the Prince George’s, Charles and Anne Arundel County school systems. She enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and spending time with her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Jerome and the loving mother of Doris M. Crispell (Craig) and Barbara Ann LaPre (Wes). She was the grandmother of Jason O. LaPre and the sister of Eddie Windsor and Kenneth Windsor.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Tuesday, September 19th from 2 pm until start of Funeral Services at 4 pm. Interment will be private.