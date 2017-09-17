Pauline C. Brooks, 70

Pauline C. Brooks passed away at home on September 12, 2017.

Pauline was an entrepreneur and a loving, compassionate woman of God. She was born on July 4, 1947 in Jamaica, West Indies. After moving from Jamaica to London, England as a teenager, Pauline lived in New York and then moved to the Washington, DC area. She received formal training and education from the Fiche Institute of Data Processing (London, England), George Washington University, US Department of Agriculture Graduate School, the Entrex School of Programming (Atlanta, GA), and the University of Maryland. Pauline was the founder and President/CEO of Management Technology, Inc., headquartered in Clinton, MD.

She is survived by her sons Martin Campbell and Raymond Brooks, daughters-in-law Denise Campbell and Crystal Brooks, grandsons Martin Campbell and Baby Brooks, and a host of relatives and friends. She will be forever missed.