George H. Bond, 91

George H. Bond of Rose Haven, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at the age of 91.

He was born on February 26, 1926, in Washington, DC, to Viola (Rohls) and Charles Bond. George served his country in World War II in the United States Navy and retired from the U. S. Capitol Police Department.

George had a number of hobbies, but his favorite was antique Cadillacs. He enjoyed helping people and was a good friend to many.

George was the beloved husband of the late Erma (Hines) Bond and the loving father of Christine Brentzel (Bob), Denise Baugh (Tom) and the late Patricia Bond. He was the devoted grandfather of Bob Brentzel (Kelly), Kenny Brentzel and Catee Shultzaberger (Ian); as well as great-grandfather of Luck Brentzel and Eoin Shultzaberger. He will also be remembered and missed by numerous other family members and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 820 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Monday, September 18th from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD 20735.