Teresita Valerio-Nifalar “Lina”, 75

Teresita Valerio-Nifalar “Lina” of Brandywine, MD passed into eternal life on September 9, 2017 at the age of 75.

Born in the Philippines to Matilde Magante and Honorio Valerio, Sr., one of nine children.

Lina came to the United States around 1993 to be with her family. She worked as a nurse’s aide at FutureCare Pineview Nursing Home, retiring this past February after 20 years. Lina loved family, especially the children. She loved her church and prayer. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Beloved Mother of Maria Jinkee V. Nifalar, Cherry Rose Geronimo (Romano Geronimo), Maria Lichelle Yalung (Raymond Yalung), Eillen Rose V. Nifalar (Richard Ramos) and the late Jose Nifalar; Dear Sister of Danilo Valerio (Jan Valerio), Cesar Valerio (Mercedes Valerio), Reminador Valerio (Leticia Valerio), Medardo Valerio (Flordeliza Valerio), Honorio Valerio, Jr. (Cecilyn Valerio), Gloria Valerio, Marietta Mendoza (Virgilio Mendoza), and Minerva Bobadilla (Leonardo Bobadilla, Jr.); Loving grandmother of Aaron Yalung, Alyssa Yalung, Aldrick Yalung, Richelle Ramos, and Richie Ramos.