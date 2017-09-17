Clements Man Tests Positive for Cocaine at Jail Using Daughters Urine

On Wednesday, September 13, 2017, Deputy First Class Kirkner, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of a fraudulent urine specimen.

Kirkner was provided a report written by Corrections Officer, Patrick Britt. Britt’s statement indicated on September 13, 2017 at approximately 7:30 a.m., he was conducting a pre-trial urinalysis test on Joshua Alexander Mason, 33, of Clements.

Upon being handed the container of urine from Mason, Britt noticed the container was not warm, and Mason appeared to be nervous. A check of the urine sample showed it contained cocaine. Mason admitted the urine belonged to his daughter. During a strip search of Mason, a plastic container with a spout was located in his crouch area, the device was used to transport the urine specimen into the detention center to provide the fraudulent sample.

