The 17th Annual Nanjemoy Heritage Day Event Scheduled for Oct. 7

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the 17th annual Nanjemoy Heritage Day will be held at the Nanjemoy Community Center (4375 Port Tobacco Road) from noon until 3 p.m.

The Department of Community Services Aging and Human Services Division is requesting old family photos and Nanjemoy artifacts to showcase. If you have a piece of Nanjemoy heritage to share, or you would like to be part of the parade with a classic vehicle or antique farm equipment, contact the Nanjemoy Community Center coordinator at 301-246-9612.

The festivities will begin with a lively parade. Following the parade, participants will enjoy live music, crafts for the kids, face painting, area artists, local heritage displays, classic cars, games, and more. Refreshments and souvenir t-shirts will be available.

For more information, call 301-246-9612. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.

