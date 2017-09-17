Charles County Commissioners Proclaim National Recovery Month

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, the Board of Commissioners proclaimed September as National Recovery Month.

The observance promotes the benefits of prevention, treatment, and recovery for mental and substance use disorders; celebrates people in recovery; commends treatment and service providers’ contributions; and promotes that recovery in all forms is possible.

The County Commissioners also recognize the Charles County Department of Health for receiving the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities three-year accreditation.

Photos of the event are available online at www.flickr.com/photos/charlescountygovernment/sets.

