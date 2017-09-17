Commissioners Approve Resolution to Assist Employee Wellness Initiative

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Board of Charles County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to expand healthy drink and snack options offered in vending machines in county-owned buildings used by employees and residents. The Commissioners’ action supports an idea brought forth by the Charles County Wellness Committee employees.

The draft policy proposed by the County Administrator would require that at least 50 percent of items in machines meet American Heart Association-recommended nutrition standards for sugar, salt, fat, and other measures, and that every drink machine offer bottled water.

“We thank the Commissioners for voting to prioritize the health of our residents and workers,” said Shawn McIntosh, executive director of Sugar Free Kids Maryland. “This helps the county continue moving towards a culture of health.”

This resolution is designed to help the county promote health, save lives, and reduce the costly effects of medical conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Chronic diseases are significantly affecting the lives of Charles County residents and leading to large health care costs. This builds on recent momentum in the state of Maryland where, since 2015, similar pieces of legislation that ensure healthy drinks and snacks in vending machines have been passed by Baltimore City, Howard County, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and the Maryland National Parks and Planning Commission.

