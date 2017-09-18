Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Lying in Driveway

On Monday, September 18, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a residence on Coosan Court, in Great Mills, for the report of a unconscious female.

Personnel arrived on scene to find a unconscious female lying in the driveway of a residence.

They attempted life saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The female was subsequently pronounced dead.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are developed.

