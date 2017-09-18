Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Lying in Driveway

September 18, 2017

On Monday, September 18, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a residence on Coosan Court, in Great Mills, for the report of a unconscious female.

Personnel arrived on scene to find a unconscious female lying in the driveway of a residence.

They attempted life saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The female was subsequently pronounced dead.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are developed.



This entry was posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:39 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Lying in Driveway

  1. Debbie on September 18, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Rest in peace Latoya so young

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.