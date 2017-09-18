Police in Mechanicsville Arrest Trio for Theft of $15 Tire

On Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at approximately 12:35 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) broadcasted a theft that occurred at from Seymour’s auto parts on Charlotte Hall Road, in Charlotte Hall.

The caller stated two white females and a white male left the store after removing a used tire from the tire rack, and left in a silver Honda passenger car without paying for the tire.

While police were in route to Seymour’s, the ECC notified police that the vehicle and suspects were currently at the Mr. Tire in Mechanicsville.

Trooper M. Manning from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to the Mr. Tire, located on Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville.

Trooper Manning made contact with 3 subjects, James W. Burke, 32 of Mechanicsville, Christina M. Buckler, 33, of Chaptico, and Marlee L. Stokes, 31, of Clements. Burke was placed in handcuffs, while Buckler and Stokes were seated on the curb of the parking lot.

Burke told police he walked into Seymour’s to buy a tire for his girlfriend, Buckler. While inside Seymour’s he stated he made contact with the one of the employees who advised he could go on the tire rack and pick a tire. Burke stated he walked outside to the tire rack and picked up a tire, and placed it next to their vehicle and waited for Buckler and Stokes to walk out of Seymour’s. Burke advised once Stokes and Buckler exited Seymour’s he placed the tire in the trunk and they all entered their vehicle and drove to Mr. Tire. Burke stated he was under the assumption the tire was paid for.

Stokes advised she drove Buckler and Burke to Seymour’s so they could by a tire for Buckler’s car that was still at Buckler’s residence. Stokes stated she did not go into the store but Buckler and Burke did. Stokes stated she waited inside of the car until Burke and Buckler exited Seymour’s. Stokes advised Burke put a tire in her trunk and she assumed it was payed for. She stated both Burke and Buckler got into her vehicle and they drove to Mr. Tire.

Buckler told police that herself, Burke, and Stokes entered Seymour’s to get a tire for her car that was at home, she stated they made contact with an employee from Seymour’s who advised they had a used tire for $15.00 they could buy, but it was on the outside tire rack, Buckler stated Burke walked outside to the tire rack to retrieve the tire. Buckler advised she had a $20.00 bill she was going to use to pay for the tire. Buckler advised she and Stokes walked out of the store and observed Burke putting the tire in the trunk and was under the assumption the tire was already paid for. Police asked Buckler if she was supposed to be paying for the tire with the $20 bill and when she left Seymour’s with the $20 bill still in her pocket why did she assume it was paid for? She then stated she knew it was not paid for.

Police responded to Seymour’s auto parts and made contact with the manager, who stated three subjects came into the office and stated they needed a used tire. He said, one of the female subjects stated she only had $20,00 on her to pay for it. The manager informed them the tire would cost them $15.00 and to go out to the tire rack located outside the office and try to find one. All three subjects left the office and walked to the tire rack, while at the tire rack they located a used tire and the man placed the tire in front of their vehicle. Shortly after, he placed the tire in the trunk of the vehicle then all three subject got in and left.

The manager contacted the police and informed them of the theft. Shortly after the theft, one of one of Seymour’s employees left to get lunch and saw the three subjects and vehicle at the Mr. Tire, in Mechanicsville

Police were able to view surveillance video of the suspects walking into the store, taking the tire and leaving, all three subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where they were charged with theft, less than $100.

