Opioid Education and Prevention Event Scheduled for Oct. 18

Charles County Government, in partnership with Charles County Public Schools, is hosting a free community opioid workshop and resource fair on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at North Point High School (2500 Davis Rd, Waldorf) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This fair is to help educate our local community and help provide resources to those in need. Registration is not required.

The Opioid Education and Prevention Event will feature the following workshops:

How to Administer Narcan (naloxone) (Charles County Department of Health)

How to Administer CPR (Charles County Department of Emergency Services)

How Opioids Affect the Brain (Porto Treatment Center)

How to Talk to Your Child about Drugs (Charles County Public Schools and Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

Keeping Families Together (Charles County Department of Social Services)

It Could Happen to Anyone – Finding Support (Walden Sierra)

Vendors will be on-site to offer treatment and prevention resources. Refreshments will be available for a fee by the North Point softball boosters club.

If you are seeking immediate help or support, please visit beforeitstoolate.maryland.gov. For additional information or questions about this event, contact Erica Rizor at RizorE@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-645-0553. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.