Patuxent River Appreciation Days 2017

FREE Family Fun For All Ages!

Patuxent River Appreciation Days (PRAD), one of Southern Maryland’s longest running festivals, celebrates its 40th year on October 7 and 8 at the Calvert Marine Museum. All members of the family can enjoy the fun from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum admission is free.

The arts and craft show with over twenty five artists will be located in the museum’s parking lot along with local food vendors. The two music stages will host live performances including Chesapeake Swing Band, Some Assembly, GrooveSpan, Smoke Creek Rounders, and many more. Children can build their own toy boats while the whole family enjoys free cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison and Dee of St. Mary’s. Visitors can row in canoes and ride the pedal boat in the boat basin throughout the weekend.

See dozens of non-profit groups that celebrate the river in a wide variety of ways. There will be exhibits, demonstrations, displays, and educational activities about green products, recycling, oyster farming, native plants, wildlife, restoration efforts, live animals, and more.

Learn about the practical use of rain barrels and sign-up now for a workshop offered at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. For more information contact Jackie Takas at 240-393-6508 or online at www.extension.umd.edu/watershed.

Back by popular demand is “Bounty of the Patuxent” in the Corbin Pavilion. On Saturday, local wineries will offer wine tasting. A wonderful array of fall produce, potted mums, honey and homemade jellies/jams and lavender products will also be available for sale.

Get a head start on holiday shopping in the Museum Store with new items arriving daily, including books, home décor, themed clothing, children’s puppets, and jewelry.

The annual PRAD Parade with a one mile route along Solomons Island Road will begin Sunday at 2 p.m. Non-profit organizations are welcome to join the parade with cash prizes offered for best float entries. To enter your float or organization, contact Randy Geck at rgeck@xecu.net.

PRAD is made possible through the generous support of the Board of County Commissioners and in part by the Calvert Marine Museum, Calvert Artists’ Guild, Calvert Waterman’s Association, Pa-Po-Peake Shrine Club, and the American Legion-Arick L. Lore Post. For more information about PRAD, including a complete schedule of events, visit www.bit.ly//PRAD2017, or call 410-326-2042, ext. 41.

PRAD Music Performance Schedule

Saturday, October 7 – PNC Waterside Pavilion Stage

11:45 – 12:45 p.m. Jay Armsworthy

1 – 2 p.m. Pond Scum

2:15 – 3:15 p.m. California Ramblers

3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Chesapeake Swing Band

Saturday, October 7 – Corbin Stage

10:30 a.m. Bone & String

11:45 – 12:45 p.m. Bob Pfeiffer and Eric Skow

1 – 2 p.m. Some Assembly

2:15 – 3:15 p.m. Patuxent Voices

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Smoke Creek Rounders

Sunday, October 8 – PNC Waterside Pavilion Stage

1 – 2 p.m. GrooveSpan

3 – 4 p.m. Calvert Dance Band

