Child Safety Seat Check Set For La Plata

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, in partnership with University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata Town Police, Charles County Rescue Squad 51, Walmart and Maryland Kids in Safety Seats (KISS), are conducting a free child safety seat check from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 23 at the Walmart in La Plata, Maryland.

Attending a car seat check is a great way to determine if your child safety seat is installed correctly. Child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to educate and assist parents, caregivers or day care provider’s information to keep your children safe while in transport or in the event of a crash.

While 96 percent of parents and caregivers believe their child safety seats are installed correctly, research shows that 7 out of 10 children are improperly restrained. Furthermore, child safety seats can reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers, ages 1-4.

WHAT: Child Safety Seat Check

WHEN: Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Walmart, 40 Drury Drive La Plata, Maryland 20646

