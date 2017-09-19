California Men Arrested After Caught Stealing Two 55 Inch TVs from Walmart

On Monday, August 28, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart located at Miramar Way, in California, after an off-duty police officer from the Marlow Heights Police Department contacted the Emergency Communication Center in reference to a theft in progress.

The off-duty officer said he observed a black male wearing all black clothing, a black face-mask and a yellow hat take two televisions and walk out of the store. The subject got into a blue Ford Escape and fled the parking lot heading towards the Hobby Lobby. Contact was also made with a Walmart employee who also witnessed the theft. According to the employee, he asked the subject for his receipt, however, the subject replied, “don’t worry about it I’m going to burn boxes”.

Moments later, Deputy Robinson, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located a blue Ford Escape occupied by two black males behind the hobby lobby. In plain view in the vehicle were a Samsung 55 inch smart TV still in it’s original box, and a yellow baseball cap matching the description given by the off-duty officer.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Richard Howard Tucker, 32, of California. The passenger was identified as Michael Issaiah Harrison, 31, of California.

A check with the MVA showed Tucker’s current privilege to drive in the state of Maryland was suspended.

Both subjects were detained by police, and a search of Harrison located suspected heroin wrapped in a dollar bill in a pack of cigarettes in his front left pocket. Harrison advised he did not smoke and was not sure how the box of cigarettes along with the heroin got in his pocket.

According to Tucker, he picked Harrison up from Walmart and had driven behind the Hobby Lobby to adjust the television. Harrison put the TV in the vehicle because it was hanging out of the back of the vehicle. Tucker further advised that the vehicle was not his, however, he had been the operator of it since the night prior.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and police located a burnt metal spoon as well as two hypodermic needles, one containing a brown liquid which is suspected to be heroin. A search of the area was then conducted as there was only one television located in the vehicle, yet two televisions were stolen. On the side of the building police located the second television which was the identical make and model as the television located in the vehicle. Both televisions were later returned to Walmart at which time they indicated each television is valued at $598.00 for a total of $1,196.00.

Tucker and Harrison were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were appropriately charged.

