ALERT – Check Fraud Scam

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has recently received multiple complaints involving a check fraud scam.

In this scam, a potential victim will receive, what appears to be, a legitimate bank check in the MAIL; typically by 2 day or 3 day US Priority Mail service. Instructions will accompany the check directing victims to cash the check then contact someone for additional information. Victims are subsequently directed to purchase items and deposit the left over money into a separate account belonging to the scammer.

Cashing the check and sending the money to the scammer will result in the victim losing their own money.

DON’T BE A VICTIM. If you receive a check similar to those pictured below, DO NOT ATTEMPT to cash it without first verifying the check’s authenticity.