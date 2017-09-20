St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the suspect pictured below.

On Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 12:18 PM, the suspect used a stolen Target gift card at the Target store located at 45155 First Colony Blvd. in California, Maryland.

The gift card had been inside a birthday card which was stolen from a mailbox in the 21800 block of Oscar Hayden Road in Bushwood, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or about this crime in general is asked to contact Deputy Dale Smith at 301.475.4200 ext. *8098 or by email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com CASE #47255-17.

Callers may also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or TEXT a TIP to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED and callers can remain ANONYMOUS. St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information about a crime that leads to an arrest or indictment.

