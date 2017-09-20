St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Wallet Theft Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the suspects pictured below.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at 11:45 a.m., both suspects were seen rummaging through the employee office area of the Rent-A-Center store located at 21600 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, Maryland.

An employee later discovered her wallet had been stolen from her purse which was in the same office.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of either suspect or about the crime in general is asked to contact DFC Potter at 301.475.4200 ext. *8037 or by email at David.Potter@stmarysmd.com CASE #48647-17

Callers may also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or TEXT a TIP to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED and callers can remain ANONYMOUS. St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers REWARDS of up to $1,000 for information about a crime that leads to an arrest or indictment.

