Wednesday’s Pet is SNOOPY

Wednesday’s Pet for 9/20/2017 SNOOPY

Featured Pet: Snoopy

Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland

Breed: Beagle

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation

Snoopy is an adorable 6-month-old Beagle. He is lovable, happy and smart. Puppies are so adorable, but please give careful consideration to whether you are up to the challenge a puppy will impose on your home for the next several months. They require as much diligence as a human baby to keep them out of harm’s way – as well as keeping your belongings out of harm’s way. Puppies need to go to the bathroom outside frequently, day and night. Puppies require loving patience (never physical discipline) as they learn what acceptable behavior is and what is not. He will not always be young, healthy and cute. He will one day be gray around his eyes, may limp with arthritis and need long-term medications. He needs a home that will be committed to him for his ENTIRE life – which will likely be 14-15 years or more.

If you are interested in Snoopy, please fill out a Adopter Profile at: http://beaglemaryland.org/Home.aspx?pg=adoption.htm and email it to profile@beaglemaryland.org for any other questions please see website here: http://beaglemaryland.org/home.aspx

A little bit of breed information:

The Beagle is a hardy little hound dog. The Beagle is loving and gentle, and happy to see everyone. Beagles are sociable, intelligent, and excellent with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

