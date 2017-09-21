NAVAIR Fellows Program Inducts 2017 Class

Forty leading scientists and engineers were inducted into the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fellows program as new associate fellows during Sept. 14 ceremonies here and in Point Mugu, California..

Established in 2000, the Fellows Program has recognized 473 NAVAIR engineers and scientists for their significant technical contributions to naval aviation, while also encouraging innovation and advancements in their technical fields. Fellows are also expected to mentor future generations of NAVAIR engineers and scientists.

“The magnitude of the nationally, and in some cases internationally, recognized talent sitting here in this room is impressive,” said NAVAIR Commander Vice. Adm. Paul Grosklags, the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

The program’s 2017 associate fellow class will be complete when the remaining members are inducted at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake later this month.

The program is divided into three tiers—associate fellows, full fellows and esteemed fellows. The 2017 inductees include two new esteemed fellows: Robert Pyke of the Weapons and Energetics Department and Robert Hintz of the Avionics, Sensors and E*Warfare Department.

Only three percent of NAVAIR engineers and scientists can be selected as associate fellows, and only 0.25 percent are eligible to become esteemed fellows. After the ceremony, the program counted 209 associate fellows, 46 full fellows and 13 esteemed fellows.

“You are among the best that our nation has to offer, and we need to leverage that,” Grosklags said. “You’re the innovators, you’re the inventors, you are the problem solvers. That’s why you’re being recognized today, and your achievements are testimony to the ability to do more, quite honestly, to carry the Navy, Marine Corps and NAVAIR into the future.”

Over his 37-year career at China Lake, Pyke has earned a reputation as one of the world’s leading infrared guided missile systems engineers. Known as “Mr. Sidewinder,” he is a renowned expert in infrared seeker optics and signal processing, optical fuzing, and the design of rocket motors, warheads and missiles.

Meanwhile, Hintz has spent 48 years with NAVAIR’s Weapons Division, becoming internationally recognized for his work in laser radar, targeting and fire control systems. Chair of a NATO laser radar working group, Hintz has received the Von Karmen Medal, NATO’s highest technical honor.

Grosklags issued the inductees a couple of challenges. First, he encouraged them to apply critical and strategic thinking “not only to the challenges that are facing us today, those that we know about, but think about how we’re going to deal with the challenges that face us in the future, whether it’s you facing those challenges, or it’s the folks who are working for you today.”

To that end, Grosklags also challenged the new fellows to “empower the folks you’re working with.” He cited the example of Grace Hopper, a former rear admiral and pioneering computer programmer.

“Adm. Hopper was a huge fan of mentorship and empowerment, and she said the most important thing that she had accomplished was training the young people that worked around her,” Grosklags said. “One of her famous quotes was, ‘A young mind meeting an important problem or challenge for the first time often results in innovation.’ They don’t know any other way to tackle it, so they start from scratch. They come up with new ideas. That’s what we need. That’s what I ask of you.”

2017 Esteemed Fellows

Robert Hintz, Avionics, Sensors and E*Warfare Department

Robert Pyke, Weapons and Energetics Department

2017 Associate Fellows

Chief Technology Office

Dr. Christopher Heagney

Systems Engineering Department

Mark Boas

Robert Ernst

Wayne Parsons

Charles Wagner

Cost Department

David Proctor

Air Vehicle Engineering Department

Dr. Sung Choi

Dr. Bradford Green

Edward Harris

Ian Hawkins

Steven McLaughlin

Rodney Olsen

Propulsion & Power Engineering Department

Kevin Connor

James McDonnell

Dr. Alan Pentz

Avionics Sensors & E*Warfare Department

Jeffrey Anderson

Dr. Brandon Cochenour

Thomas Cook

Dr. Nathan Naluai

Richard Rosa

Dr. Josef Schaff

Kevin Young

Human Systems Department

Beth Atkinson

Randall Blackburn

Rocco Portoghese

Dr. Edwin Sieveka

Weapons and Energetics Department

John Carter

Nancy Cheadle

Support Equipment & ALRE Department

Gregory Borlaug

David Hoffman

Michael Jiavaras

Richard Kotelnick

Richard Lawrence

Dr. Russell Shannon

Software and Mission Systems Integration Department

Brett Edwards

Chris Rickets

Rapid Capability Engineering and Integration Department

Gregory Gibbs

William Stack

Integrated Systems Evaluation, Experimentation & Test Department

Christina Allee

Dr. Mark London

Robert Nantz

Mark Sweet

Range Department

Paul “Mike” Hardman

Threat/Targets Systems Department

Jacqueline Garcia

David Purdy

Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department

Dr. Stephen O’Day

Logistics & Management Department

Woodrow Payton

Industrial & Logistics Maintenance Planning &Sustainment Department

Mary Hammerer

Frank Magnifico Jr.