Peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2017, Gloria Jean McColl departed this earthly life in Washington, DC. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 from 11:00 am until time of service at 12 noon at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD 20785. Interment will follow at MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

