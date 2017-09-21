Charles Warren Gardiner, 92, of Hughesville, MD, passed away surrounded by his family at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, MD on September 20, 2017. He was born in Aquasco, MD on November 30, 1924, the son of the late Francis Archie Gardiner and the late Ella Mae Greenwell Gardiner. On August 26, 1950, Charles married Agnes Teresa Quade after dating for two years. They were married nearly 62 years and together had three sons and one daughter.

Charles retired from SMECO in 1990 after 38 years of service. Among his numerous other jobs, for many years he also delivered the Evening Star and Washington Post newspapers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and rarely missed an event. He enjoyed his weekly card games. He faithfully attended weekly mass at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

Charles was predeceased by his parents Archie and Ella Gardiner and his wife Teresa.

Charles is survived by his children, Allen Gardiner and his wife Janet, Wayne Gardiner and his wife Delores, Donna Roberts and her husband Jeff, and Timmy Gardiner Sr. and his wife Tami. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Brian Gardiner, Chris Gardiner, Kevin Gardiner, Michelle Mudd, Ashleigh Sandy, Jeffrey Gardiner, William Robb, Mark Robb, T.J. Gardiner, and Katlin Gardiner, and his 16 great-grandchildren, Anthony DeVincent, Sydney DeVincent, Jacob Gardiner, Kyle Gardiner, Victoria Gardiner, Mason Mudd, Brandon Mudd, Jaxson Sandy, Bryce Sandy, McKenzie Gardiner, Layla Gardiner, Aiden Gardiner, Bradley Jones, Miranda Jones, Ella Young, and Emma Young with two more arriving in October. He is also survived by his siblings Frances Wills, Lorraine Cross, Harold Gardiner, and Mary Rose Therres. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 2 – 4 P.M. and 6 – 8 P.M. with prayers at 7 P.M. at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10 A.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 7185 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, MD 20612. Rev. Kevin M. Cusick will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Bryantown Church Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Brian Gardiner, Chris Gardiner, Kevin Gardiner, Jeffrey Gardiner, Bill Robb, Mark Robb, and T.J. Gardiner. Honorary Pallbearers will be granddaughters Michelle Mudd, Ashleigh Sandy, and Katlin Gardiner.