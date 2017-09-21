Phyllis Lenora Bradford, 66 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on September 19, 2017. Family and friends will unite on Thursday, September 28, 2017 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Ln, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Rd, Great Mills, MD 20634.

