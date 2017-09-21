Sheila Marie Hardesty, 54, of Leonardtown, MD passed away September 17, 2017 in a tragic car accident.

Sheila was born in Leonardtown, MD on November 10, 1962 to Nellie Jo’An Sexton Burch of Hughesville, MD and the late Marshall Lee Richardson Sr.

She was a mother, grandmother, sister, wife and true friend to many. Sheila was a longtime resident of Southern Maryland. She loved to cook and enjoyed her years working at Mike’s Bar and Restaurant with her late husband, Gary Stephen Hardesty Sr. Sheila enjoyed a good murder mystery novel and shined while dancing. Sheila loved to spend time at the beach and attending the Virginia Beach Concert Series. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving children, Holly Lynn Hardesty of Leonardtown, MD and Gary Stephen Hardesty, Jr. of Hollywood, MD; her brothers, Marshall Lee Richardson Jr. of Mobile, AL and Mark Anthony Richardson Sr. of Lexington Park, MD; her grandchildren: Mariah Boyd, Martia Holt, Martavis Holt, Katie Hardesty, Kera Hardesty, Jordan Hardesty and Olivia Hardesty; her step-father, Raymond Joseph Burch of Hughesville, MD; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father and husband.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.