James Tracy “Jim” Farr, 67, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Colorado Springs, CO), passed away September 18, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

He was born April 4, 1950 in Tyler, TX to the late Anson Gerald “A.G.” Farr and Juanita Jane Patrick.

On September 5, 1970, Jim married his beloved wife, Katie Irene Stegall, in Tyler, TX. They recently celebrated 47 wonderful years of marriage. Jim joined the United States Air Force in February 1972 and he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in October 1985 as a Technical Sergeant. During his service he earned the Outstanding Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster; Good Conduct Medal with three oak leaf clusters; National Defense Service Medal; Longevity Service Award Ribbon with two oak leaf clusters; and the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Ribbon. After his military service, he began a career as a Technical Writer and Instructor for government contractors, which he continued to do until his retirement in 2010. Â He was an avid football fan, and enjoyed rooting for the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. His favorite travels were to Mount Rushmore with his wife and to Australia for work. His greatest love was spending time with his family, including his dog, Blue Boy.

In addition to his wife, Katie, Jim is also survived by his children: Matt Farr (Karen) of Leonardtown, MD and Becca Ververs (Morey) of Simla, CO; his brother, Mike Farr of Rockwall, TX; his grandchildren: Jeremiah Raley, Garrison Raley, Gibson Farr, Cooper Farr, and Valan Ververs. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Anson Gerald “Buddy” Farr, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.