Craig Alexander Hoover, 56

September 21, 2017

Craig Alexander Hoover, 56, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2017 at his residence.

Born on September 7, 1961 in Olney, MD. He was the son of John and Peggy Hoover of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Craig moved to Southern Maryland at the age of 4 and remained a resident of Northern St. Mary’s County for 52 years.

Craig was self-employed, cleaning office buildings nightly around the Southern Maryland area. He was also known as the “Knife Man”, for various collector knives and weapons that he would show and sell at the Farmers Market in Charlotte Hall.

He enjoyed spending his spare time hunting, fishing and crabbing on the Patuxent River with his wife.

Craig is survived by his wife, Wanda of 31 years, his parents, John and Peggy Hoover of Charlotte Hall, MD his twin brother, Douglas (Victoria) of Mechanicsville, MD and his sister, Susan Hoover also of Mechanicsville, MD.

Family will receive friends at the Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 6-7 pm with a 7pm Life Celebration Service.

This entry was posted on September 21, 2017 at 12:41 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.