Craig Alexander Hoover, 56, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2017 at his residence.

Born on September 7, 1961 in Olney, MD. He was the son of John and Peggy Hoover of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Craig moved to Southern Maryland at the age of 4 and remained a resident of Northern St. Mary’s County for 52 years.

Craig was self-employed, cleaning office buildings nightly around the Southern Maryland area. He was also known as the “Knife Man”, for various collector knives and weapons that he would show and sell at the Farmers Market in Charlotte Hall.

He enjoyed spending his spare time hunting, fishing and crabbing on the Patuxent River with his wife.

Craig is survived by his wife, Wanda of 31 years, his parents, John and Peggy Hoover of Charlotte Hall, MD his twin brother, Douglas (Victoria) of Mechanicsville, MD and his sister, Susan Hoover also of Mechanicsville, MD.

Family will receive friends at the Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 6-7 pm with a 7pm Life Celebration Service.