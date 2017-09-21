Ruby Mary Goddard, 105

Ruby Mary Goddard, of Piney Point, MD, born May 10, 1912 passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017

Remarkably, at age 105, there were six living generations.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph B. (Joe) Goddard, daughter’s Mary Jean Robrecht and Patricia Uncle.

She is survived by sons Joseph E. (Tom) Goddard, and Francis Goddard, and daughters Ruby Fisher, Bonnie Davis, and Jackie Layton.

She will be missed by all who loved her. The happiness she shared from family and friends who came to visit daily attributed to her longevity.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:00AM in St. Georges Episcopal Cemetery, Valley Lee, MD with Father Gregory Syler officiating.