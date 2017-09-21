James “Bert” Bertram Bean, 63 of Great Mills, MD passed away on September 17, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born December 18, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Henrietta M. Johnson Bean and William Benjamin Bean.

Bert is survived by his daughter, Paula Bean Beetler of Fruitland, MD, Fiancé Judy Bean, siblings; William B. (MaryAnn) Bean, Ernest J. (Laura) Bean, Charles H. (Linda) Bean, Leonard (Donna) Bean, Lois (Mike) Russell, Eileen (Tony) Lang, Leo (Marie) Bean all of Hollywood, MD, Elizabeth M. (Otto) Peterson of Marietta, GA, and 3 grandchildren he was preceded in death by his brother and sister, John F. Bean and Mary M. (Dee) Guy.

Bert was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, he attended Great Mills High School, Bert was a Plumber he worked for Ace Plumbing, he also worked for AB& H Construction Company, he enjoyed shooting Pool on Leagues, crabbing, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be: William B. Bean, Jr., Charles H. Bean, J. Leo Bean, Ernest J. Bean, J. Leonard Bean and J. Leonard Bean, Jr.