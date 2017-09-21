Darlene Teresa Morris, 67 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 16, 2017 at her residence. Born July 17, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Cheseldine Farrell and Sylvester Aloysius Farrell.

Darlene was the loving wife of Charles Linberg Morris, Jr., whom she married on December 20, 1974 in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Darlene is also survived by her children; Tina Hancock of Leonardtown, MD, Roy (Melissa) Morris of Leonardtown, MD and Ronnie (Sherri) Morris of Hollywood, MD, siblings; Patsy Anderson, Stacy Farrell of Mechanicsville, MD and Tony Farrell of Avenue, MD, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Darlene graduated from Thomas Stone High school in 1998, she was a homemaker, and she enjoyed cooking and loved cookbooks.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 9:30AM to 10:30AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will follow at 10:30AM with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating.

Interment will be private.