Jeanne R. Kahler died September 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. She was born on April 22, 1931 in Germantown PA (outside of Philadelphia, PA). Jeanne was the daughter of the late Elton D. Grafly and the late Elizabeth W. (Grafly) Decker from Glenside and Pottstown, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Major Jack W. Kahler, USMC (Ret) who died in June 1988 and her sister, Elizabeth Handschumacher of Virgin Gorda.

She is survived by her sons John W. Kahler of Brandywine, MD and James R Kahler and his wife Loritta Kahler of Accokeek, MD, her grandchildren, Jennifer M. (Kahler) Boswell and her husband Christopher Boswell, James W. Kahler and his wife

Megan Kahler, children of John, Sara N. Kahler and Nicholas J. Kahler, children of James and Loritta, and her great grandchildren, Avery Boswell and Kaden Boswell, children of Jennifer and Christopher Boswell. As well as nephews Kurt and Mark Handschumacher, and three cousins with their husbands and wives.

Jeanne was a graduate of Abington Senior High School in Abington, PA in 1948. After graduating she worked for an insulation company. In 1953, she began her government career at the Naval Air Development Center in Johnsville, PA as a clerk-stenographer and also joined the Naval Air Reserve Training Unit as a Weekend Warrior as a Third Class Yeoman-Stenographer. She moved to Washington, DC in 1955 where she worked for the Air Force and the Navy and transferred her Reserve status to the Washington, DC Anacostia Reserve Unit where she was ultimately promoted to Petty Officer First Class. She retired after working for the government for over 30 years. Jeanne was also a member of the Clinton, MD American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Her passions were going to her son’s activities, camping, flower gardening, painting and wall papering, traveling and enjoying her animals.

Friends received on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 2-5PM with Funeral Service at 4:30PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD. Burial will be on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:15AM at the Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD where she will be buried with her late husband, Jack.