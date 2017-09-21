Anna C. Scott died on Sunday September 17, 2017 in LaPlata, MD.

She was born in New York and resided in Maryland for the majority of her life. . Married to William A. Scott for 66 years before his death in 2006. Predeceased by her brother Robert Hair as well as her sister Susan Olsen.

Survived by her three sons, Brian J.(Karen); William J.; and Robert M.(Thea); her six grandchildren: Jason Scott(Melissa) Lindsey Rapp(Jeremy) Tracey Jones(Omar) Matt Scott(Athena) Jennifer Heaslip(Nate) and Kevin Scott; and 11 great grandchildren: Ian, Leland , Bryeden , Tyler, Chase, Sam, Ben, Will, Collin, Cora and Brendan.

Anna worked for Prince Georges County schools as a secretary at Oxon Hill High School for many years before retiring in 1983. Anna was very active in the community there including St. Columba church as the first Prefect of Ladies Sodality, first chairman of the Friends of the Arts group at Harmony Hall Regional Center; member of the Rosecroft Park Homemakers Club for over 40years; member and past President of the Fort Washington/Oxon Hill Senior Club; volunteered at the Oxon Hill food pantry: member of the Jaycees and served as an election judge.

In 1999 Governor Glendenning named Anna as the “Volunteer of the Year” in recognition of her service to the community.

After moving to La Plata she served on the Charles County Retirement Board and became an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. The Richard Clark Senior Center in La Plata held a special place in the hearts for both Anna and Bill while they were able to attend.

Eventually Anna transitioned in to assisted living at the Charleston Senior Community in Waldorf where she greatly enjoyed the staff as well as playing cards, dominoes, bingo and participating in arts and crafts activities as well as musical programs. She loved the food there and the staff made her laugh and enjoy life and we are thankful for their care and kindness.

During her lifetime she visited several foreign lands and her favorite story was how she kissed the Blarney Stone.

She loved family gatherings above anything else and she enjoyed the friendship of many throughout her life’s journey. She will be remembered for her compassion and thoughtfulness for others.

The family will receive friends on Friday September 22, 2017 from 2 to 4PM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home LaPlata, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 23, 2017 12 Noon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church LaPlata, MD. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.