Heroin/Fentanyl Overdose at St. Mary’s County Detention Center Leads to Charges





On Friday, June 9, 2017 an inmate housed in the work release section of the St. Mary’s County Detention Center was found unresponsive and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The investigation determined the inmate had overdosed on heroin/fentanyl which had been brought into the facility by another inmate identified as Saeed Akhil Handon, 21, of California. Handon told police he brought heroin and tobacco into the facility by placing it into a small glue stick which he inserted into his anal cavity. He advised that he was instructed to give the heroin and tobacco to inmate Andrew Allen Klock, 31, of California.

The heroin/fentanyl was originally obtained by Mary Frances Pressel, 38, of Lexington Park, who then gave it to Handon. Handon then gave the heroin/fentanyl to Pressel’s boyfriend, Andrew Klock. Klock gave a portion of the fentanyl to the inmate who subsequently overdosed.

Saeed Handon was charged on August 24, 2017, with Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance, CDS Deliver Confinement, Possess Contraband Place of Confinement, Possession CDS while Confined, Contraband Delivery.

Mary Pressel was charged on September 6, 2017, with Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance, Contraband Delivery, CDS Delivery Confinement. Pressel was charged by criminal summons, and no booking photo is available.

Andrew Klock was charged on August 24, 2017, with Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession Contraband Place of Confinement, and Possession CDS while Confined.

A criminal summons was issued for William T. McLaren, 35 of Great Mills, on August, 23, 2017. McLaren will be charged with Contraband Delivery, after an investigation revealed that McLaren had conversations with Mary Pressel, instructing her to find heroin and marijuana. He instructed Pressel who to meet with to purchase the heroin and marijuana. He also instructed her who to meet with after she purchased the heroine. He remained in contact with Pressel to get updates on the purchase and to make sure things were” still going to happen.”