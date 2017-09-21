Lexington Park Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

On Saturday, August 26, 2017, Deputy J. Bush of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of an indecent exposure.

The victim alleged Rodolfo Palacios Ramirez, 52, of Lexington Park, was banging on the her back door. She answered the door and went outside and told Ramirez to leave multiple times (approximately 4 times) prior to calling 911. The victim said Ramirez had exposed himself to her while on the back deck by thrusting his hips back and forth in a sexual manner while his penis was exposed. Ramirez was still on the back deck exposing his penis which was in view of the public when police arrived.

Ramirez was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with Indecent Exposure.

