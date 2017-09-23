Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Calvert County Police Car Under Investigation

UPDATE: Sheriff Mike Evans Posted the following information on his Facebook page. Early this morning DFC Vaughn Evans was southbound on Rt 4 in Prince Frederick when another vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane struck his patrol vehicle. DFC Evans was flown to Shock Trauma and has since been released with non-life threatening injuries. It is with great sadness that we confirm that the 18-year old driver of the other vehicle is deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.

9/23/2017 @ 2:30 p.m.: On September 23, 2017 at approximately 3:05 a.m. Deputy First Class (DFC) Vaughn Evans notified the Calvert County Control Center, via radio, that he had been involved in a serious crash southbound Rt. 4 in the area of Mr. Tire. Numerous police units responded to the scene of the crash and located a Ford Ranger overturned in the turn lane along northbound Rt. 4 near the Kenmar Liquor store. Deputy First Class Evans’ marked Chevrolet Caprice was located near the northern most entrance to Mr. Tire in the median. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

DFC Evans was removed from his vehicle by volunteer firefighter and EMS crews. Volunteers from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, the prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash scene to assist. DFC Evans was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma, via Trooper 2, where he was assessed by a team of medical professionals and later released.

The operator of the Ford Ranger was entrapped in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator’s name is not being released at this time to allow the proper notifications to be made by family members. The State Highway Administration responded to the area and directed traffic around the scene since both lanes of Rt. 4 were shut down.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to conduct the investigation. The crash was determined to be a head on offset type collision. The point of impact was in lane 1 of southbound Rt. 4. DFC Evans’s vehicle was south of the point of impact which was consistent with him travelling south on Rt. 4. The Ford Ranger was north of the point of impact which was also consistent with him travelling in a northerly direction. It is unknown as to why the Ford Ranger had been travelling north in southbound lane 1 of Rt. 4 when the crash occurred. Two witnesses were identified at the scene and gave statements as to what they saw. Impairment is not believed to be a cause of the crash at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or might have information that would assist with this investigation is asked to contact DFC Jeff Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or email jeff.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.