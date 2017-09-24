Charles Vincent Long, Sr., 85 of Lexington Park, MD departed this life and met his first Angels on September 22, 2017, surrounded by love ones at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born in Leonardtown, MD on August 28, 1932, he was the seventh of nine children born to the late Willard Biscoe Long, Sr. and Bertie Barefoot Long. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Thelma “Tag” Long, his three children; Charles (Chuck) V. Long, (Sharon), Oklahoma City, OK, Steven K. Long (Charlene)Bremerton, WA, and Cheryl (Sheri)D. Dart, Lexington Park, MD. He leaves behind eight grandchildren; Charles V. Long, III (Jenelle), Kristen L. Smith (Dennis), Joshua D. Long (Coralia), Kate A. Goad (Taylor), Sherry A. Mroz (Thomas), Kimberly M. Palmer (Steven), Kellie L. Dart, and Terry A. Dart (Erin). He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, was known as “Pop “Pop” too many and loved by all who knew him.

Charles graduated from Great Mills High School in 1951 and joined the United States Air Force that year. During his time in the service he was promoted MSGT, flew on B-52s, spent five years flying on the KC-135s, four years flying on the C-130As and completed a three year tour in Vietnam.

Charles married the love of his life, Tag Griffith, on August 8, 1954. They went on to celebrate 63 wonderful years of marriage that stands as an inspiration to all.

He was a husband, father, a faithful Christian, a dedicated patriot and good friend to all who knew him. He supported numerous charities and military veteran organizations.

Charles never met a stranger. He had an easy laugh and loved to visit with friends and family over his favorite beverage: a cup of black coffee. He loved his family, his country and, above all, he loved the Lord.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 10:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Leroy Finto officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Great Mills, MD.

A Celebration of life ceremony will commence following the Committal Service at Ebenezer Cemetery in the Hilton Garden Inn Solomons, 13100 Dowell Rd., Dowell, MD 20629