Mary Madeline “Sis” (Carter) Davis, 85

Mary Madeline “Sis” Davis, 85 of Clements, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on September 22, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Madeline was born on December 31, 1931 in Bushwood, MD to the late Francis C. Carter and Mary Green Carter. Madeline was always a dedicated, hard worker. As a young girl, she worked many years laboring in the tobacco fields. She later left farming and became employed at Leonardtown Cleaners. Afterwards, she pursued her real passion of caring for others by working as a Nursing Aide at St. Mary’s Nursing Home and St. Mary’s Hospital, where she worked for many years. Madeline took great pleasure in entertaining family and friends; always ready for a cookout or family gathering. She was quick-witted and always had a funny, sarcastic remark. She was the memory bank of our family history. Madeline shared a special bond with her grandchildren and considered her nieces and nephews as her own. She enjoyed many hobbies such as playing cards, crocheting/knitting, watching westerns, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, listening to the music of Fats Domino and radio station WKIK.

In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Robert Davis; brothers, James, Aloysius and Raymond Carter; two sisters, Agnes Chesley and Helen (Betty) Davis. Madeline is survived by her son, James (Mouse) Carter (Josette); three grandchildren, James, Jr. (JC), Jasmine and Jocelyn; two sisters, Geraldine Tyer (Joseph) and Alberta Jenifer; brother, Theodore Carter; two godchildren, Ellen and Jacqueline Chesley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 29, 2017 for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church cemetery, 23080 Maddox Rd, Bushwood, MD 20618.