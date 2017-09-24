Jean F. Laxsus, 71, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on September 20, 2017 in Washington Adventist Hospital, Takoma Park, MD.

Born August 14, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ida M. Pritchard Hyneman and Thomas H. Hyneman.

She was the loving wife of Thomas H. Laxsus, whom she married on February 26, 1964 in Elton, MD.

Jean is also survived by her son, Thomas H. Laxsus of MD and 2 grandchildren, in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Mydock.

Jean graduated from Lincoln High School, she moved to St. Mary’s County in 1981 coming from Virginia and she was a homemaker.

Arrangements are provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

All Services will be private.