Roy Eldon Clark, 87

Roy Eldon Clark of Accokeek, Maryland, died on September 19, 2017 at BridgePoint Hospital National Harbor in Washington, DC. He was 87 years old.

Born July 31, 1930 in Pender County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Fannie Mae Wells Clark and the late Alec Clark. Mr. Clark was a carpenter and retired after working at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He enjoyed being at home and working in the garden. Mr. Clark was a fan of Bluegrass music and the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his wife Mary Catherine Clark and his five siblings.

He is survived by his son Robert F. Clark; grandsons Ryan and Tyler Clark; great granddaughters Kaitlyn and Maggie.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 10:30 AM until time for Service to begin at 12:30 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery at Piscataway, MD.