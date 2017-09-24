Joan Marie Cituk, 67, of Hollywood, MD passed away September 21, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born March 14, 1950 in Pittston, PA to the late Vincent and Dorothy Kolmansberger.

Joan loved going to country music concerts, spending time in her pool, and had a love for playing Jenga with her family during the holidays. She was known as one of the best “sandwich makers ever” by her children’s friends and often referred to as “Ms. Brady”. After school you could expect to see a sandwich and doritos waiting on the table. She loved looking at Christmas lights and talking on the phone to family and friends. She loved having sleepy-time with their dog Co-Co.

On September 11, 1971, Joan married her beloved husband, Robert “Bobby” Cituk, Sr. at St. John’s Church in Pittston, PA. Together they celebrated their 46th year of marriage this year. She was employed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as the Deli Manager at the Commissary for many years until her retirement.

In addition to her beloved husband, Joan is also survived by her loving children, Robert Cituk, Jr. (Tina) of Maryville, TN and Amy Smith (Chris) of Leonardtown, MD; her siblings: Jimmy Kolmansberger (Carol) of Fishing Creek, PA, Dorothy Reilly (John) of Camp Hill, PA, Peggy Lemoncelli (John) of Archbald, PA, and Janie Desoye (Billy) of Pittston, PA; her granddaughters, Jasmine Femia, Jade Cituk and Angel Cituk; her great-grandchildren, Brayden and Lillian Femia and Wyatt Davis; her sister-in-laws, Heather Kolmansberger and Barbara Kolmansberger; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Kolmansberger, Jackie Kolmansberger and Janet McHale.

All services will be private.