Linda Darlene (Thomas) Betts, 67, of Waldorf, MD died Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Fairfax Inova Hospital. Daughter of the late Rodrick E. Thomas and Annabelle Thomas, Linda was born in Spangler, Pa and raised in Bradbury Heights, Md. She was a graduate of Suitland High School and had completed some coursework from the University of Maryland. Linda was retired after many years of civilian service to the U.S. Navy, most recently as Enterprise Webmaster for Commander Naval Installations Command. She especially loved taking care of her family, travel (especially cruises), and being in the ballpark for Blue Crabs games.

She is survived by her husband David E. Betts, son Steven E. Betts, daughter Jennifer Betts Shettle, son-in-law R. John Shettle, and grandson Ethan E. Shettle, all of Waldorf. She is also survived by her mother in California, MD, sisters Mary Ann Cook and her husband Tom of Charlotte Hall and Brenda Besore and her husband Bruce of Baltimore, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Wednesday, October 4, at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd. Clinton, MD.

Viewing will be 11:00 AM til 1 PM, Service at 1PM, and interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 2:30 PM.