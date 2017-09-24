Pauline O’Neill Tilley, 90, of Lothian passed away September 14, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. She was born November 15, 1926 in Floyd County, VA to Vander Bilt and Elizabeth (Shelton) Cox. The family moved to Calvert County and Pauline graduated from Calvert High School in 1945. After graduating, Pauline worked at the U.S. Treasury Department. She married John Roman O’Neill, Jr. on May 21, 1948 and they lived on the family farm in Lothian where Pauline was a homemaker and farm wife. She was then employed at Nationwide Insurance and was later a school secretary at multiple Anne Arundel County schools. Mr. O’Neill passed away in 1991, and Pauline later married Bernard E. Tilley in January 2001. Pauline was a longtime member of St. James’ Parish in Lothian. She enjoyed cooking and attending bible study as Christian education was her passion. Most of all, Pauline loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husbands John Roman O’Neill, Jr. and Bernard E. Tilley, grandson Brian O’Neill and siblings Oscar, Teddy, Sr., Jep, and Coolidge Cox, Lottie Conrad, Alma Harris and Edna Burton. She is survived by son Wayne R. O’Neill and wife Susan of Lothian, daughters Susan O. Herrmann and husband Wolfgang of Wilmington, NC and Sharon O. Talbott and husband James of Lothian; grandchildren Keith O’Neill, Crystal Spring, Kenneth O’Neill, Danielle O’Neill, Brittney O’Neill, Jennifer Pantall and Andrew Block; stepsons Tom Tilley and wife Marge of Radford, VA, Gary Tilley and wife Patty of Little River, SC and Bob Tilley and wife Cheryl of Salem, VA; step-grandchildren Tomi Ward Tilley-Clark, Jordan Hoge and Jessy Hylton; 14 amazing great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Thursday, September 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service and celebration of Pauline’s life will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at St. James’ Parish, Lothian. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorials Gardens, Davidsonville.