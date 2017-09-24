Doris Jeanne Smith, 81, of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 23, 2017 at the Burnett-Calvert Hospice House. She was born November 17, 1935 in Plymouth, MA to Joseph Urban and Bertha Bernadette (Boulais) Roy. Doris was raised in Rhode Island and attended Catholic boarding schools. She married Bernard L. Smith, Sr. on November 22, 1957 and they lived in Chesapeake Beach. Doris was primarily a homemaker and went to work in 1992 as an office administrator for David Pomerantz & Associates in Adelphi, retiring in 1999. Doris was a member St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and enjoyed refinishing furniture, gardening, puzzles, reading, going to yard sales and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Bernard L. Smith, Sr. in 1999, son Bernard L. Smith, Jr. and a brother and sister. She is survived by children Margaret Swantek and husband Richard of Erie, PA, Helen Borst of Churchton, Thomas “Pete” Smith and wife Susanne of Lusby, Donald Smith of Huntingtown, Robert Smith and wife Janet of Sunderland, Lloyd Smith of Chesapeake Beach, Shirley Kiger of Prince Frederick and Dennis Smith and wife Kimberly of Indian Head, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother Norman Roy of Harrisville, RI and sister Patricia Troy-Hall of Massachusetts.