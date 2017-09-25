Traffic Safety Notice for Calvert County Fair Weekend

Citizens are advised for safety purposes, a special traffic plan will be in effect from 10 am to 10 pm on Friday 9/29/17 (Youth Day), Saturday 9/30/17, and Sunday 10/01/17.

No vehicles will be allowed to turn left off of Route 231 into the Fairgrounds during those days and times.

An alternate route would be to use Route 506 (Sixes Road) to Route 508 (Adelina Road) to Route 231, which would allow a Right Turn into the Fairgrounds.

Once the Fairground parking lots are full, satellite parking with free shuttle bus service will be available at Hallowing Point Park on Friday 9/29/17 (Youth Day), and at the College of Southern Maryland on Saturday 9/30/17 and Sunday 10/1/17.

If you have any questions and/or concerns please contact F/Sgt. Joe Hollinger at 410-535-2800 or Gregory.Hollinger@Calvertcountymd.gov.