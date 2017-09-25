Prescription Drug Discount Program is Available to All Calvert County Residents

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with the National Association of Counties (NACo) since July 2009 to provide county residents with a prescription drug discount program. To date, the partnership has saved Calvert County residents more than $403,000 on more than 20,824 prescriptions with discounts averaging 30.5 percent, or $19.40 per prescription.

This free program is available to all county residents, regardless of age, income or existing health coverage. There are no enrollment forms, membership fees or limits on frequency of use. Cardholders and their family members may use the card any time their prescriptions are not covered by insurance. The card also covers certain pet medications. The card cannot be used for co-pays or to obtain additional discounts on prescriptions that are covered by insurance. Cards are available at all Calvert County libraries, senior centers, the Calvert County Health Department and the Calvert County Department of Community Resources, located at 30 Duke St., in Prince Frederick.

To learn more about this free service and to review a list of participating pharmacies, visit the NACo website at www.nacorx.org or call toll-free 1-877-321-2652. Find Calvert County Government on Facebook.